Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $101.39 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $101,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,205,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,107,299. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

