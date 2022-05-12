Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American International Group worth $24,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after acquiring an additional 516,806 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,232,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.63. 98,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,329. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

