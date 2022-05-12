Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 628,303 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,303 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.4% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $258,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,360 shares of company stock worth $18,445,293 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.92. 136,043,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,081,977. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

