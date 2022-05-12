Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,367 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $21,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 306,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

