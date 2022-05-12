Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 155,235 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,301,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155,235 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 4.05% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $180,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

GDXJ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. 8,018,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,100,428. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

