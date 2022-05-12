Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.68.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

