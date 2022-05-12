Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.68.
Rackspace Technology stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $21.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
