Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Ra Medical Systems stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. Ra Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.37). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 1,175.34% and a negative return on equity of 168.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ra Medical Systems will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ra Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

