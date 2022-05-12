R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Issues Earnings Results

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. R1 RCM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $24,838,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,553 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $33,661,000 after purchasing an additional 865,109 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $20,625,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

