Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.82

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$26.82 and last traded at C$26.91, with a volume of 103822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on QBR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Quebecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.64.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

