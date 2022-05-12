Qubitica Price Hits $11.94 (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00205665 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002964 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $512.82 or 0.01781182 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003772 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.