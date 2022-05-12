Qbao Hits Market Cap of $98,941.98 (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 60.3% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $98,941.98 and approximately $19,222.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

