Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Cut by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.33.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$14.10 and a twelve month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.91 million.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

