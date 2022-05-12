PUTinCoin (PUT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,424.00

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and $2,424.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,518.69 or 0.99985588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00033183 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000830 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

