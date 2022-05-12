PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 14.4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares rose 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 34,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,121,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

PCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $1,768,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 114,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

