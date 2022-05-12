PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,171 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

PTC stock opened at $102.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

