Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,497 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $305,383.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,818. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.