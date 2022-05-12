Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $12.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.79.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,444 shares of company stock worth $4,295,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,219,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,973,000 after purchasing an additional 150,774 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,008,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,338 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,280,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

