Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will report sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.03 billion and the lowest is $12.29 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $13.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $52.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.97 billion to $53.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.23 billion to $55.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.92. The company had a trading volume of 82,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,648. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average of $111.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,612. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,576,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

