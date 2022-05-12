Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 324,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 59,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.48. 6,355,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,769. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

