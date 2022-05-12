Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 2,103 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,678,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,426,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.