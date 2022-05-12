Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 207.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,901,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,973,817. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

