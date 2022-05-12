Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,556,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,116,484. The company has a market capitalization of $279.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

