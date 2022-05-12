Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

PLD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,903,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,653. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.65. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.04 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

