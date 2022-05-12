Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:PAQCW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 14,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,628. Provident Acquisition has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Provident Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQCW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 390,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

