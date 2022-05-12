Proton (XPR) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.61 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Proton has traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $51.59 million and $2.61 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Proton

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 11,741,876,125 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

