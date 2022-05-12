Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

PRLB stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. 168,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,014. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $99.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,011,000 after buying an additional 381,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Proto Labs by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Proto Labs by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.