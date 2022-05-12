Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Snap-on by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.75. 317,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $257.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.59.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

