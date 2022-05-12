Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.90. 10,242,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,123,968. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

