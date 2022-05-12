ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI – Get Rating) by 161.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.19% of ProShares Ultra Industrials worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Industrials by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials by 82.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UXI opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

