Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.81

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 22486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,366 shares of company stock worth $22,823,122 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Progyny by 337,578.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,812 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

