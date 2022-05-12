Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Set at $22.00 by Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) has been given a $22.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 247.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

PROF stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.46.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,056,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,324,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,030 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

