PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRCT. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $63,214,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 173,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $382,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

