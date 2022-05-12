Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Priority Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,706. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $346.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.
PRTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Monday.
About Priority Technology (Get Rating)
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.