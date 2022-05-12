Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Priority Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,706. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $346.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

PRTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Priority Technology by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Priority Technology by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.