Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Steel Dynamics worth $41,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 501,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.63. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

