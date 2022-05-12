Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,885 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $45,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.