Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Aflac worth $44,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

