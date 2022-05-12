Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Robert Half International worth $42,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $93.61 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.73.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

