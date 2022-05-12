Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 63,839 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 839.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of EPAM Systems worth $47,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.08.

EPAM stock opened at $296.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.00. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.