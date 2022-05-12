Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.96 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 486,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,716 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $46,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

