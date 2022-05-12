Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $41,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after purchasing an additional 324,253 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $12,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $11,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 84,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 64.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.39.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

