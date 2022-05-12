Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,650 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of KnowBe4 worth $40,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,627,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in KnowBe4 by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $709,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of KNBE opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.35. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.