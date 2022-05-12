Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of NiSource worth $46,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

