Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 91,443 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,443 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $45,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.56. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

