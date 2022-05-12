Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.49-$2.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. 560,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.