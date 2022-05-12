Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.49-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Primoris Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.49-2.69 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $22.69. 560,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.