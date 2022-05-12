Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Primo Water also reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,027. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -685.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

