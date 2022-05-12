Primo Water Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

NYSE PRMW traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $13.82. 1,047,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 159,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 33.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $1,388,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.