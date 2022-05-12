PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Down 7.2%

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.96 and last traded at $37.96. Approximately 439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 227,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

PRAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.28.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,900.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

