Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the April 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 327.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from 52.75 to 49.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

PWZYF remained flat at $8.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 1 year low of 8.00 and a 1 year high of 10.36.

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.