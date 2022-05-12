PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PWFL. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.72.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerFleet news, Director Michael Brodsky acquired 18,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PowerFleet by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 902,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 403,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

